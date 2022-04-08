DETROIT (AP) — Chicago White Sox right-hander Lucas Giolito has left his season-opening start because of abdominal tightness on his left side.
Giolito struck out six while pitching four innings of one-hit ball Friday afternoon in Detroit. He departed with a 3-0 lead over the Tigers.
Giolito made his third straight start on opening day for the White Sox. He was 11-9 with a 3.53 ERA last season.
The White Sox have been hit hard by injuries already. Third baseman Yoán Moncada (strained right oblique) was placed on the 10-day injured list on Thursday, along with pitchers Ryan Burr (strained right shoulder strain), Joe Kelly (right biceps nerve injury), Lance Lynn (right knee surgery) and Garrett Crochet (left elbow surgery), and outfielder Yermín Mercedes (fractured left wrist).
