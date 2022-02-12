CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox are requiring COVID-19 booster shots for their players with minor-league contracts in order to participate in spring training.
On Saturday, the team confirmed reports by ESPN and The Athletic that minor leaguers must be fully vaccinated. A minicamp for some prospects is scheduled to start Feb. 22, with minor-league camp opening on March 7.
It was not clear what percentage of White Sox minor leaguers have their booster shots — or how many have received either two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or one shot of Johnson & Johnson. Spokesman Scott Reifert said players who do not comply would be placed on the restricted list rather than be released.
Major League Baseball is not requiring players with minor-league contracts to be vaccinated against COVID-19 this season, but is mandating that most staff receive the shots.
While players with major-league contracts are unionized and rules regarding them must be negotiated by the Major League Baseball Players Association, players with minor-league contracts are not collectively organized.
The White Sox required minor leaguers to be vaccinated last year. Reifert said they had 100% compliance by the opening of camp.
