CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox filled a hole at second base, agreeing to a deal with two-time All-Star Josh Harrison on Saturday.
MSM Sports, which represents Harrison, tweeted the agreement. The deal is pending a physical.
Harrison has played second base, third base, shortstop and all outfield positions over 11 seasons with Pittsburgh, Washington, Detroit and Oakland. His arrival allows Leury Garcia to remain in a utility role.
Harrison is a career .274 hitter. He made All-Star teams in 2014 and 2017.
Harrison batted a combined .279 for Washington and Oakland last season. The Nationals traded him and catcher Yan Gomes to the Athletics prior to the July 30 deadline as part of a major shakeup in which they also dealt ace Max Scherzer and star shortstop Trea Turner to the Los Angeles Dodgers and reliever Daniel Hudson to San Diego.
