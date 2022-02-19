WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Trazarien White scored 15 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and sank two free throws with no time left on the clock and UNC Wilmington beat James Madison 78-77 in overtime on Saturday night.
Alonzo Sule fouled White in the act of shooting as time expired.
Jaylen Sims had 24 points and 10 rebounds for the Seahawks (18-9, 12-4 Colonial Athletic Association). Mike Okauru added 15 points and James Baker Jr. blocked five shots.
Vado Morse scored 17 points, Sule had 14 points and seven rebounds and Justin Amadi added 11 points and seven rebounds for James Madison (16-11, 7-9).
The Dukes leveled the season series against the Seahawks. UNC Wilmington defeated James Madison 71-70 on Jan. 20.
