COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Kenny White Jr. had 18 points as Tennessee Tech beat UT Martin 88-75 on Saturday night.
Diante Wood added 17 points and eight rebounds for Tennessee Tech (10-20, 7-10 Ohio Valley Conference). Jr. Clay chipped in 15 points. Shandon Goldman had 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists.
After Tennessee Tech outscored UT Martin 37-24 in the first half, both teams scored 51 in the second. The Skyhawks' 51 second-half points marked a season high for the team.
Bernie Andre scored a season-high 25 points and had 11 rebounds for the Skyhawks (8-22, 4-14), whose losing streak stretched to seven games. KJ Simon added 21 points and six rebounds. Mikel Henderson had six assists.
