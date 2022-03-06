WASHINGTON (AP) — Trazarien White recorded 15 points and 11 rebounds to lift UNC Wilmington to a 75-58 win over Elon in the quarterfinals of the Colonial Athletic Association tournament on Sunday night.
Jaylen Sims had 16 points and six rebounds for UNC Wilmington (22-8). Mike Okauru added 12 points. Shykeim Phillips had 12 points.
Hunter McIntosh had 15 points for the Phoenix (10-22).
Darius Burford, who led the Phoenix in scoring heading into the contest with 14 points per game, was held to only four points on 2-of-11 shooting.
