For football fans, who crave something more than just the on-field action, the biggest sports betting day of the year will come to Washington.
When Gov. Jay Inslee officially signed sports betting bill HB 2638 into law on March 25, 2021, permitting legal sports wagering at tribal casinos, followed by the opening of the first sportsbook at Snoqualmie Casino on Sept. 9, the preparation and anticipation for Super Bowl XVI started to build.
The buildup and betting will finally reach a culmination when toe meets leather on Sunday afternoon.
Before legalization in other states, starting with Delaware and New Jersey in 2018 and eventually followed by 23 other states and Washington, D.C., the only place to legally bet on the Super Bowl was in Nevada. It made the entire Super Bowl weekend in Las Vegas feel like a holiday or a 2 ½-day party.
“I worked in Las Vegas for many years and there is nothing like the excitement of being in a casino for the Super Bowl,” said Stanford Le, the CEO and President of Snoqualmie Casino. “It’s just so much fun. We want to bring that energy here.”
While it isn’t quite the weekend extravaganza as Vegas, the local casinos that offer sports betting — eight in the Puget Sound area — are already seeing an uptick in sports bettors, getting early action on the matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals.
“We’ve already seen some traffic earlier this week,” said Kelly Lopez, sports book director at the Emerald Queen Casino. “It’s going to pick up. I’ve been doing this for 18 years and usually the big money starts rolling in (Friday night) and really picks up Saturday and the morning of the game.”
The EQC, which operates its sports book in conjunction with MGM, is offering “eight sheets of prop bets,” per Lopez. The Snoqualmie Casino, which operates with Caesar’s, is offering similar amount of prop bets. The eclectic mix of prop bets offered for the Super Bowl are a huge draw to casual gamblers looking to make the game enjoyable.
“We expect a lot of volume on the book,” Le said. “The props bets are so popular. The best part is you don’t have to be an expert on football. I could send my wife, who isn’t a big football fan in there, and she’d find things to bet on. They’re fun. And it’s fun to follow them throughout the game.”
While some of the more absurd or non-football prop bets like the coin toss, the length of the national anthem or the color of Gatorade dumped on the winning coach, garner attention, they won’t be offered at the local sports books.
“It’s all based on a score or a stat and nothing that can be influenced,” Lopez said.
The draw of placing a variety of bets on the game or even during it is expected to draw large crowds to the various casinos.
“We had a huge turnout for the AFC/NFC championship Sunday and expect that to triple for the Super Bowl,” Lopez said. “We will have all hands on deck for Sunday, mandatory overtime. We want to make sure to accommodate our gamblers.”
Since Snoqualmie opened its sports book, Le has tried offer a sports betting experience similar to Vegas. The Super Bowl will get extra attention and staffing.
“It’s part of our DNA and it started with our opening,” he said. “We were the first and we wanted to make sure that everyone was taken care of and there are no lines and no waiting for our customers.”
The eight casinos in the Puget Sound that offer sports betting will feature some form of viewing parties for patrons.
“We aren’t having an official party, but we are opening up our convention center,” Lopez said. “It will be all set up for people on a first come and first serve basis. There will be a few reserved seats for tribal members. We will have some of our sports book area roped off for tribal elders and some of our high-limit gamblers.”
The Snoqualmie Casino is opening its ballroom at 1 p.m. for an organized event called “The Big Game Watch Party.”
Entrance into the ballroom is free with cash bars set up inside. They are also offering an “all-you-can-eat wing pass” for $40 at the party. Former Seahawks defensive end Cliff Avril will be special guest at the party and will pose for pictures.
“Get out there early, there’s going to be lots of fun stuff to do,” Le said. “Our promotions and events staff has done a great job. And you don’t have to be in the sportsbook or the party to bet on the game. You can bet anywhere on the property with the mobile app.”
Local casinos with Sportsbooks
- Emerald Queen Casino (Tacoma)
- Snoqualmie Casino (North Bend)
- Muckleshoot Casino (Auburn)
- Tulalip Resort Casino (Tulalip)
- Quil Ceda Creek Casino (Tulalip)
- Angel of the Winds Casino (Arlington)
- Suquamish Clearwater Casino Resort (Suquamish)
Most recent Super Bowl odds per Vegas Insider
- Rams -4
- Moneyline: Rams (-200), Bengals (+165)
- Game total: 48.5
Some notable prop bets
Super Bowl MVP
- Matthew Stafford (+115)
- Joe Burrow (+225)
- Cooper Kupp (+600)
- Ja'Marr Chase (+1600)
- Aaron Donald (+1600)
- Joe Mixon (+2500)
- Odell Beckham, Jr. (+2500)
- Cam Akers (+3000)
To score the first touchdown
- Cooper Kupp (+500)
- Joe Mixon (+700)
- Cam Akers (+750)
- Ja'Marr Chase (+750)
- Odell Beckham Jr. (+850)
To score a touchdown at anytime
- Cooper Kupp (-175)
- Joe Mixon (-125)
- Cam Akers (-110)
- Ja'Marr Chase (-110)
- Odell Beckham Jr. (+120)
- Tee Higgins (+150)
- Tyler Boyd (+195)
- Sony Michel (+195)
- Tyler Higbee (+230)
- Kendall Blanton (+230)
- Van Jefferson (+245)
- C.J. Uzomah (+270)
- Drew Sample (+320)
- LA Rams Defense (+450)
- CIN Bengals Defense (+500)
Most rushing yards odds
- Joe Mixon (+110)
- Cam Akers (+110)
- Sony Michel (+750)
- Darrell Henderson, Jr. (+750)
- Samaje Perine (+3000)
- Joe Burrow (+3000)
Most receiving yards odds
- Cooper Kupp (+120)
- Ja'Marr Chase (+400)
- Tee Higgins (+600)
- Odell Beckham, Jr. (+800)
- Tyler Boyd (+1800)
- Tyler Higbee (+2000)
- Kendall Blanton (+2200)
- C.J. Uzomah (+2200)
- Van Jefferson (+2500)
First scoring play (3-way) odds
- Touchdown (-180)
- Field Goal (+130)
- Safety (+2200)
First scoring play (6-way) odds
- Away Touchdown (+160)
- Away Field Goal (+320)
- Away Safety (+4500)
- Home Touchdown (+240)
- Home Field Goal (+350)
- Home Safety (+5000)
