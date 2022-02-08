Academy Award nominations were announced Tuesday morning. Here’s where to watch the 10 films nominated for best picture. Information is subject to change; check with theaters before heading out.
“Belfast”: Currently playing at multiple local theaters; also available for rental from Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, YouTube, etc.
“CODA”: Streaming exclusively on Apple TV+.
“Don’t Look Up”: Streaming exclusively on Netflix.
“Drive My Car” Currently playing locally at Ark Lodge, Uptown; no streaming options.
“Dune”: At AMC Southcenter starting Feb. 11; available for rental from Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+.
“King Richard”: At AMC Southcenter starting Feb. 11; available for rental/purchase from Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, YouTube, etc.
“Licorice Pizza”: Currently playing at multiple local theaters; no streaming options.
“Nightmare Alley” Currently playing at multiple local theaters; streaming on HBO Max and Hulu.
“The Power of the Dog”: Streaming exclusively on Netflix.
“West Side Story”: Currently playing at multiple local theaters; no streaming options.
