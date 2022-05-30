Q: We're first-time new home builders in the planning stages. I made it through my bathroom fixture choices, but now I'm getting stressed out over my kitchen sink. Can you please simplify basic kitchen sink choices for me?
A: Surprisingly, choosing a kitchen sink is a lot like choosing a bathtub. Allow me to temporarily go off topic to describe three basic tub options. There are drop-in, tub-only models that sit on top of custom-built tub decks. There are also undermount baths, which are attached under the tub deck. And alcove apron-front tub/showers, which are self-trimming against three walls with a finished front apron.
You can transfer that same concept to kitchen sink styles.
The three basic kitchen sink types are drop-in, undermount and farmhouse apron-front. They are, more or less, the same concepts as the corresponding bathtub installations I described.
Now all you have to do is choose a sink material, then decide if you want it installed on top of the counter, under the counter or on the cabinet base with a finished front apron.
There are many more kitchen sink models out there, but I recommend keeping it simple to avoid having to make a draining decision.
Ed Del Grande is a master plumber, contractor and author. Send questions to eadelg@cs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.