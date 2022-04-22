Trending Now
-
Walla Walla Valley Wine and Visit Walla Walla Executive Director Robert Hansen set to retire
-
Local realtor Wayne Langford announces bid for Walla Walla County's highest office
-
Gunner Fulmer to retire from Walla Walla Police Department if elected to county's highest office
-
Walla Walla firefighters plan intentional house fire Friday on South Fourth Avenue for training
-
‘I’ve had it with this guy’: GOP leaders privately blasted Trump after Jan. 6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.