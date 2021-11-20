WASHINGTON (AP) — Ian Wheeler rushed for three touchdowns and Howard defeated winless Virginia-Lynchburg University in a season-ending 56-6 victory on Saturday.
Quinton Williams completed seven of nine passes for 147 yards, connecting with Antoine Murray for two touchdowns. Wheeler rushed nine times for 64 yards with touchdown runs of 19, 2 and 26 yards.
The Bison (2-8) held Virginia-Lynchburg to four first downs and 48 yards each rushing and passing. Jalen Rembert scored on a 54-yard run to get the Dragons of the NCCAA on the scoreboard.
