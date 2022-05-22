LONDON (AP) — A look at what was decided on the final day of the Premier League season:
— Manchester City clinched a sixth title in 11 seasons by coming from behind to beat Aston Villa 3-2 and hold off Liverpool's challenge.
— Tottenham clinched the fourth and final Champions League place by beating Norwich 5-0.
— Arsenal missed out on the Champions League despite beating Everton 5-1 but qualified for the Europa League.
— Manchester United qualified for the Europa League despite losing its final match of the season 1-0 to Crystal Palace.
— West Ham qualified for the Europa Conference League after losing 3-1 to Brighton.
— Burnley was the final team to be relegated, with its six-season top-flight stint ending with a 2-1 loss to Newcastle
— Leeds stayed in the Premier League after beating Brentford 2-1.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.