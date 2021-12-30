Washington State (7-5) at Central Michigan (8-4)
9 a.m. Friday, El Paso, Texas, in Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
TV/Radio: CBS; 710 ESPN AM
Latest line: Washington State by 7
WSU key players
QB Jayden de Laura: 220 of 342, 2,751 yards, 23 TDs, 9 INTs
RB Nakia Watson: 19 rushes, 52 yards
WR Travell Harris: 73 receptions, 801 yards, 9 TDs
LB Jahad Woods: 100 tackles, 6 TFL, 1 INT
Central Michigan key players
QB Daniel Richardson: 173 of 282, 2,424 yards, 23 TDs, 5 INTs
RB Lew Nicholls III: 311 rushes, 1,710 yards, 15 TDs
WR Kalil Pimpleton: 58 rec., 929 yards, 4 TDs
S Gage Kreski: 80 tackles, 6 TFL, 1 INT
Stop Nichols III
Central Michigan freshman Lew Nichols III led the nation in rushing yards and averaged 209.3 rushing yards per game in his past three games. The Cougars' top priority should be to keep him in check.
Battle of the QBs
The Cougars need sophomore Jayden de Laura to have a better game than Central Michigan's Daniel Richardson, who has been great since taking over for former Bothell High School star Jacob Sirmon in the fifth game. Washington State is without its two outstanding running backs — Max Borghi and Deon McIntosh — so more will be asked of de Laura. He seems up to the challenge, but not having right tackle Abe Lucas and left tackle Liam Ryan adds to the degree of difficulty.
Play with passion
WSU is a seven-point favorite, but Central Michigan is a good football team, and the Cougars will need to play at a high level with a lot of energy to win. The long break between the end of the regular season and the bowl game — not to mention dealing with players who opt not to play — makes it tricky for coaches to get teams ready. A WSU win would be a great ending for a turbulent season for the Cougars.
Hanson’s prediction
The Cougars seem to be headed in the right direction under coach Jake Dickert, who took over at midseason, but Central Michigan has a lot of firepower on offense and the Cougars are missing some key players.
Prediction: Central Michigan 35, Washington State 34
