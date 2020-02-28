Seattle Dragons (1-2) at St . Louis BattleHawks (2-1)

2 p.m. Saturday, The Dome at America's Center

 TV: Fox Ch. 13

Seattle key players

QB Brandon Silvers: 49 of 92, 512 yards, 6 TDs, 4 INTs

RB Ja’Quan Gardner: 27 carries, 100 yards

WR Austin Proehl: 12 receptions, 162 yards, 3 TD

LB Steven Johnson: 32 tackles, 6 TFL

St. Louis key players

QB Jordan Ta'amu: 62 of 82, 612 yards, 4 TD, 2 INTs

RB: Matt Jones: 52 rushes, 224 yards, 1 TD

WR De'Mornay Pierson-El: 16 rec., 139 yards, 1 TD

DE Andrew Ankrah: 2 sacks

Get the offense going

The Dragons have struggled to score all season. The offensive line should get a big boost with tackles Isaiah Battle and Michael Dunn expected to return from injuries. Seattle will likely need to score at least 20 points to win, something it has yet to do in its first three games. Dragons quarterback Brandon Silvers will need to play well for Seattle to reach that number against St. Louis.

Stop the run

BattleHawks running back Matt Jones leads the league in rushing, and quarterback Jordan Ta'Amu is fifth with 123 yards while averaging 6.3 yards a carry. Former Seahawk Christine Michael has also gotten a lot of chances, but is averaging just 2.2 yards on 35 attempts. The BattleHawks will test the Seattle run defense, and forcing  St. Louis to pass seems to be the best recipe for Seattle to get a win.

Play with desperation

This is a huge game for Seattle. A 1-3 hole will be hard to climb out of in a 10-game season. So Seattle needs to play like its season is on the line.

Hanson’s prediction

Expecting the Dragons to take a step forward and to pull off the upset. Prediction: Seattle 27, St. Louis 23.

 

