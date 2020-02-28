Seattle Dragons (1-2) at St . Louis BattleHawks (2-1)
2 p.m. Saturday, The Dome at America's Center
TV: Fox Ch. 13
Seattle key players
QB Brandon Silvers: 49 of 92, 512 yards, 6 TDs, 4 INTs
RB Ja’Quan Gardner: 27 carries, 100 yards
WR Austin Proehl: 12 receptions, 162 yards, 3 TD
LB Steven Johnson: 32 tackles, 6 TFL
St. Louis key players
QB Jordan Ta'amu: 62 of 82, 612 yards, 4 TD, 2 INTs
RB: Matt Jones: 52 rushes, 224 yards, 1 TD
WR De'Mornay Pierson-El: 16 rec., 139 yards, 1 TD
DE Andrew Ankrah: 2 sacks
Get the offense going
The Dragons have struggled to score all season. The offensive line should get a big boost with tackles Isaiah Battle and Michael Dunn expected to return from injuries. Seattle will likely need to score at least 20 points to win, something it has yet to do in its first three games. Dragons quarterback Brandon Silvers will need to play well for Seattle to reach that number against St. Louis.
Stop the run
BattleHawks running back Matt Jones leads the league in rushing, and quarterback Jordan Ta'Amu is fifth with 123 yards while averaging 6.3 yards a carry. Former Seahawk Christine Michael has also gotten a lot of chances, but is averaging just 2.2 yards on 35 attempts. The BattleHawks will test the Seattle run defense, and forcing St. Louis to pass seems to be the best recipe for Seattle to get a win.
Play with desperation
This is a huge game for Seattle. A 1-3 hole will be hard to climb out of in a 10-game season. So Seattle needs to play like its season is on the line.
Hanson’s prediction
Expecting the Dragons to take a step forward and to pull off the upset. Prediction: Seattle 27, St. Louis 23.