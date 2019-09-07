No. 22 Washington State (1-0) vs. Northern Colorado (0-1)
2 p.m. Saturday, Martin Stadium
TV: Pac-12 Networks.
LATEST LINE: No line
WSU key players
QB Anthony Gordon: 29 of 35, 420 yards, 5 TDs, 0 INT
RB Max Borghi: 128 yards rushing (10.8 avg. per carry), 1 TD
WR Dezmon Patmon: 7 receptions, 103 yards, 1 TD
CB Marcus Strong: 8 tackles, 1 INT
Northern Colorado key players
QB Jacob Knipp: 26 of 44, 177 passing yards, 1 TD, 2 INT
RB Milo Hall: 20 rushes, 77 yards
WR Willie Fairman, 10 receptions, 53 yards
S Jerone Jackson, 12 tackles
Stay healthy
It's hard to imagine this being a competitive game, and other than not allowing the unthinkable to happen, the Cougars' biggest goal should be to get out of this game without any injuries. A much bigger test awaits six days later when WSU plays at Houston in a nationally televised game on ESPN.
End it quickly
Northern Colorado was fairly competitive in a 35-18 loss at San Jose State in its season opener, but the Bears are not used to success, with a record of 5-17 since the start of the 2017 season. The Cougars need to take control early, otherwise the Bears might begin to build some confidence.
Play everyone
This could be the best chance all season for the Cougars to play everyone. With freshmen able to play in four games without losing a chance to redshirt, every healthy player should be ready for action.
Hanson's prediction
Have to believe WSU coach Mike Leach will try to not embarrass the overmatched Bears, which should keep WSU below 70 points. Prediction: Cougars 58, Northern Colorado 10.