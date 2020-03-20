As health officials continue to encourage everyone to stay inside to slow the spread of COVID-19, you may feel like you're running out of things to do at home. Here are some ideas to spruce up your weekend, even if you're social distancing.
Books
- Consider supporting your local bookstore if you're looking for some new titles. Here's some information on which Seattle bookstores are open, and ways you can buy from them.
- And if you need recommendations for a new book series to binge, check out these picks from our features staffers.
- Here are six outstanding recent young-adult titles certain to captivate readers looking for a cure for cabin fever.
Movies, television and streaming
- If you loved the Academy Award-winning film "Parasite," here are more Korean movies with a similar tone that you can stream online.
- Watch "The Invisible Man," "Frozen II" or any of these other new releases coming to streaming services.
- Watch an online concert from one of many local music artists.
- Stream one of these smart, gritty films, based on great crime novels.
Food
- Whether you're looking to stock up your pantry or add to your pack for an outdoor trip, we taste-tested several freeze-dried meals to find the best ones.
- Find some food to-go from our ongoing list of Seattle restaurants offering takeout and/or delivery.
- If you opt to cook at home, here are some tips for keeping your kitchen sanitary.
Fun for the family
- Try one of these 23 fun activities to do with kids, using stuff you already have at home.
- Download and color our Seattle-themed coloring page of the week.