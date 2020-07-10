We're in for a cool, and possibly rainy, July weekend, but it's still a weekend nevertheless! You may feel inclined to stay home to escape the gloom or for health reasons, but whether you venture into your neighborhood or stay indoors, here are some things you can do to fill your time.
Eats and drinks
- Have you bought a community supported agriculture box this summer? Here's what to do with its abundance of produce.
- Head over to Rainier Valley or Kirkland for some of the Seattle area's best Indochinese food.
- And whether you’re looking for dine-in, takeout or delivery options, check out our updating list of restaurants that you can sort by neighborhood.
- Try this recipe for delicious shrimp and grits, courtesy of former "MasterChef Junior" competitor and Seattle middle schooler Sadie Davis-Suskind.
- Make this super-easy recipe for the perfect lemon icebox pie.
- Pick up some new vegan and vegetarian recipes from these creative home chefs who participated in the final edition of our Pantry Kitchen Challenge. It challenged Seattle Times readers to make a dish from tofu, boxed cereal, cherries and spinach!
Books
- Pick up one of these fun, delightful beach reads, even if you’re not actually going to the beach.
- Ready to get away? Pop in your headphones and escape into seven different worlds with this month's audiobook picks.
TV, movies and music
- Watch one of these illuminating documentaries that underscores how often change in America and elsewhere comes, when it finally comes, at severe costs to those who demand freedom.
- Catch some movies from the Seattle Black Film Festival, which is fully online this year.
- Pick something to watch from this list of what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.
- See what’s new to over-the-air television this summer, and when long-running TV favorites will be back.
- Listen to our music writer's picks for 15 of the best Seattle albums of 2020 (so far).
Fun with the family
- See some wildlife at the recently reopened Woodland Park Zoo.
- Party with the stars, listen to the wind and do these other fun activities with your kids.
Outdoors and fitness
- Don't have a car, but getting restless indoors? Here are six options for activities in Seattle that don't require anything more than your feet to reach (or maybe a bike).
- Get some fresh air and exercise outside, but make sure you keep your distance from others. If you opt to wear a mask while exercising, here's how three face-covering options stack up.