Halloween is officially over but before the madness of Thanksgiving and the winter holidays hit, why not check out some of these fun events and activities happening this weekend?

Remember, many situations can cancel or cause schedule changes for events and outings, so always check before you go.

Live

Movies

  • "Terminator" fans, rejoice! The franchise is back with "Terminator: Dark Fate."
  • Learn about Harriet Tubman's fight for freedom and equality in "Harriet."
  • Want more options? Find other movies opening this weekend here.

Museums

Stay in

  • Cozy up with your Hulu account and enjoy some of these new titles.
  • Are you going to get AppleTV+? If so, it launched today and already has original shows for you to watch.
  • Start making your way through these fiction bestsellers. Speaking of reading, be sure to vote what the next Moira's Book Club selection should be!

