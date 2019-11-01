Halloween is officially over but before the madness of Thanksgiving and the winter holidays hit, why not check out some of these fun events and activities happening this weekend?
Remember, many situations can cancel or cause schedule changes for events and outings, so always check before you go.
Live
- Chill out at an indie-music show. Ra Ra Riot, Two Door Cinema Club, and Matt and Kim are just a few of the artists coming through Seattle this weekend.
- See "The Great Moment," a play that will make you question why we politely stretch someone else’s time when we could be out in the world making the most of our own.
- Hear the Costa-Jackson sisters sing solos, duets and trios in their show, "Three Singing Sisters," at the Seattle Opera.
- Immerse yourself in the art, ancestry, rhythms and flavors of the Dia de Muertos celebration at Seattle Center.
Movies
- "Terminator" fans, rejoice! The franchise is back with "Terminator: Dark Fate."
- Learn about Harriet Tubman's fight for freedom and equality in "Harriet."
- Want more options? Find other movies opening this weekend here.
Museums
- See the works of Danish painter Laurits Andersen Ring (1854-1933) — a key figure in Nordic art — in his first solo exhibition in the United States at the National Nordic Museum.
- Examine powerful visions of how the body was represented — and what it conveyed — centuries ago in Italy at the “Flesh and Blood: Italian Masterpieces from the Capodimonte Museum” exhibit at the Seattle Art Museum.
Stay in
- Cozy up with your Hulu account and enjoy some of these new titles.
- Are you going to get AppleTV+? If so, it launched today and already has original shows for you to watch.
- Start making your way through these fiction bestsellers. Speaking of reading, be sure to vote what the next Moira's Book Club selection should be!