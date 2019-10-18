If you haven't already heard, "The Big Dark" is here, and it's taking no mercy on your weekend. Clouds, rain, wind and maybe even some thunder are headed our way, which means it's all about inside activities this week. Luckily, as always, Seattle has an abundance of events for you to enjoy and I'm here to tell you about them.
Remember, many situations can cancel or cause schedule changes for events and outings, so always check before you go.
Live events
- See Sean Dorsey Dance's gasp-worthy performance of "Boys in Trouble" at the Velocity Dance Center, Friday, Oct. 18, through Sunday, Oct. 20. Shows start at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are $20-$50.
- If you ask me, Hozier's music goes fantastically well with rain. See him at the WaMu Theater on Saturday, Oct. 19, at 8 p.m. Tickets are currently going for around $80.
- Seattle Opera's adaptation of the Rossini classic opera "Cinderella" opens this weekend. Shows start at 7:30 p.m. on Saturdays, Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays until Nov. 1. Ticket prices vary.
- See Seattle's own David Sabee perform with The Who at T-Mobile Park on Saturday, Oct. 19. Yes, that is technically an outdoor venue, but that's where the retractable roof comes in handy! The show begins at 7:30 p.m. and tickets start at $50.
Food and drink
- Taking a trip to somewhere sunnier this weekend? If you're hungry, here are the best new food options you can get at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Personally, I'm drooling over the sweet waffle fish filled with cheesecake!
- When in doubt, hit up a happy hour! Got kids? No problem! These happy-hour places in the Seattle area are family friendly.
- You know what goes well with rain? Chocolate. OK, chocolate goes well with most anything, but this chocolate is unique — they're made by a boxing coach in a pizza kitchen!
- Maybe rain makes you crave roast pig. Well, there just so happens to be a place that serves it, Filipino-style, on the weekends. You can find this dish and more at Tropical Hut in Kent.
- If you've been following along with our brewery bracket, you know the winner was Georgetown Brewing! Join us at the Pacific Science Center's Brewology event to see Georgetown receive its certificate and prize.
Seasonal fun
- Have some sweet fun at the Seattle Chocolate Haunted Factory Tour! The guest who helps expel the troublesome spirit that has escaped in the factory first will be awarded a trip to a secret treasure room filled with chocolate truffles! The tour is open Friday, Oct. 18, to Sunday, Oct. 20. You'll also have another chance next weekend. Tickets are $9-$12 and tours happen every 15 minutes between 5 and 8 p.m.
- Be like the Seattle Sketcher and brave the Nile Nightmares Haunted House in Mountlake Terrace. Try not to get spooked by the house's "scream team" and 4D effects. You can visit now through Nov. 2, Fridays and Saturdays 7-11 p.m. and Sundays 7-10 p.m. Tickets are $22 for general admission.
- Stay at home and make these shrunken-head-like apple jack-o'-lanterns for a fun activity and tasty treat.
- If you want to skip Halloween and jump ahead to Christmas, transport to a winter wonderland at the Tacoma Holiday Food & Gift Festival at the Tacoma Dome. For more seasonal, and other, events, check out our community calendar for this week.
Movies and museums
- Angelina Jolie is back and cheekbone-ier than ever as the title character in "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil."
- For more fictional fun, try "Zombieland: Double Tap," the sequel to 2009's "Zombieland."
- To see what other movies are opening this weekend, read our snapshots of them here.
- Have a little one obsessed with Minecraft? (Or maybe you are? No judgment!) Head to the Museum of Pop Culture for "Minecraft: The Exhibition." The exhibit celebrates the game's 10th anniversary and opens this Saturday, Oct. 19. No rush though; the exhibit runs through Sept. 7, 2020.
Stay in
- Cozy up with some crime fiction, recommended by our readers!
- Or, try some fiction written by authors who didn't always write it, like "The Water Dancer" by Ta-Nehisi Coates, who will also be speaking in Seattle on Sunday, Oct. 20, at Benaroya Hall. Tickets are sold out but limited standby tickets may be available.
- Do the most Pacific Northwest thing ever and watch the rain while listening to these five new Pacific Northwest albums.
- A rainy day on the couch never fails. Get comfy and turn on these top streams of the week.
- Watch Bellevue native and actress Megan Hilty play Patsy Cline in "Patsy & Loretta," premiering on Lifetime on Saturday, Oct. 19, at 8 p.m.