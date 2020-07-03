Fourth of July usually means barbecues, fireworks displays and gatherings with friends and family. Thanks to the pandemic, the holiday may look a little different this year, but that doesn't mean the weekend has to be a total bust! Here are some activities to keep the fun alive.
Televised/streamed fireworks displays
- Seafair organizers will produce several neighborhood and virtual events throughout July and August, including a rebroadcast of previous Seafair Summer 4th fireworks shows at Gas Works Park and Lake Union Park on KING TV starting at 10 p.m. Saturday.
- The Port Angeles Regional Chamber of Commerce will livestream on its Facebook page a performance by local band Black Diamond Junction at 8 p.m., followed by a fireworks show at 10 p.m.
- NBC is broadcasting Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks from New York City 8-10 p.m. PT Saturday. The show will feature performances by John Legend, Black Eyed Peas, Tim McGraw and more.
- PBS is broadcasting “A Capitol Fourth” at 8-9:30 p.m. PT, with coverage of the fireworks at the nation’s Capitol and pretaped concert performances from Patti LaBelle, John Fogerty and others.
Movies and television
- Watch our movie critic's must-see picks "Hamilton" and "The Truth."
- Check out what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.
- There's plenty of new titles on Hulu this month including the award-winning documentary "I Am Not Your Negro."
- Don't have Hulu? See what's fresh on Netflix and Amazon.
Books
- Find inspiration from Seattle poet and author EJ Koh's bookshelf.
- Prepare for the latest installment of Moira's Book Club with “The Widows of Malabar Hill” by Sujata Massey.
- Leaning more toward fictional conundrums and mysteries than, say, scares related to public health? We have you covered — dive into these three new crime books out in July.
Fun with family
- If you decide to venture out, the Seattle Aquarium reopened, as did Woodland Park Zoo, with restrictions in place. Reserve tickets and entry times online in advance.
- Your summer vacation plans likely have been tossed in the trash or severely curtailed, and while it’s probably not a great idea to venture too far from home just yet, there are still ways to enjoy summer by planning a staycation.