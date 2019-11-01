The Pacific Northwest likes to read, and what better way to get book suggestions than to ask around? In this monthly feature, we ask prominent Northwest residents what books they're reading and how those books have impacted them.
This month: University of Washington men's basketball coach Mike Hopkins shares his literary picks.
Mike Hopkins, University of Washington men's basketball coach
What book are you reading now?
"Give and Take: Why Helping Others Drives Our Success," by Adam Grant.
What's it about?
It's a book from a management professor at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. Supposedly, you can't get into his class. It's sold out. But his book is all about giving and being a giver — making others better, and the science behind it.
How has the book impacted you?
I'm big into servant leadership, and we're constantly communicating to our guys to understand the power of giving — when you try to build a program that's built on something greater than yourself. Getting energized to make the guy next to you better. We talk about "one more" and "I got your back." That's what "I got your back" is all about. Anything we can learn about that and give examples to our players, that's huge.
— compiled by Percy Allen