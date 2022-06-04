BIRCH RIVER, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia sheriff’s deputy was killed, another was injured and a surviving suspect has been charged with murder after a shootout at a residence.
The Nicholas County deputy was killed Friday night “while responding to an incident,” West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said in a social media post. Both deputies were taken to a hospital, Justice said.
A suspect, Brent Tyler Kelly, 28, has been charged with first-degree murder, according to WCHS-TV. Police said another suspect was killed in the shooting.
News outlets reported that the deputies were attempting to serve a warrant in the Birch River area of Nicholas County when they were met with gunfire. The area is about an hour east of the state capitol, Charleston.
The wounded deputy was shot in the leg and is recovering at Summersville Regional Medical Center, the news station reported.
Neither of the deputies have been identified by officials.
Justice said said the “first responders are heroes. They run to the fire to keep us safe, and we should never forget their service.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.