LONDON (AP) — West Ham has banned two supporters who were filmed singing an anti-Semitic song as a Jewish man walked down the aisle to take his seat on a plane.
A video was posted on social media on Thursday showing fans on a flight to Belgium singing the offensive song. The fans on the flight were on their way to watch West Ham play Belgian side Genk in the Europa League.
Police have arrested two men on suspicion of hate crimes as they flew back to England.
