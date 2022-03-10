LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brendan Wenzel had 12 points off the bench and Wyoming scored the last seven points of the game to edge fifth-seeded UNLV 59-56 in the Mountain West Conference tournament quarterfinals on Thursday.
Donovan Williams made a layup with 2:11 to play to give UNLV a 56-52 lead. Xavier Dussell made two free throws and hit a 3-pointer with 30 seconds to go. Wenzel capped it with a pair of free throws with three seconds left.
The Runnin' Rebels missed their last four shots.
Hunter Maldonado had 11 points for Wyoming (25-7). Graham Ike added 11 points and 13 rebounds. Drake Jeffries had seven rebounds.
Bryce Hamilton had 22 points and seven rebounds for the Runnin' Rebels (18-14). Williams added 20 points. Royce Hamm Jr. had seven rebounds.
