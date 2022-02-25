LONDON (AP) — Wembley Stadium will stage Tyson Fury's defense of the WBC heavyweight title against British countryman Dillian Whyte on April 23.
Co-promoter Frank Warren announced the venue on Friday, three days after Whyte signed on for the fight.
Warren won the right to host the bout after a $41 million offer at purse bids.
Fury will fight in the United Kingdom for the first time in nearly four years. He's fought exclusively in the United States since doing a deal with Bob Arum's Top Rank and won an epic trilogy against Deontay Wilder.
Their third and last fight was in October, when Fury won by knockout in the 11th round to improve his record to 31-0-1.
Whyte (28-2) hasn't fought since last March when he avenged a surprise loss to Russian veteran Alexander Povetkin in Gibraltar to once more become the WBC’s No. 1-ranked contender.
“Tyson Fury conquered America, and it is only fitting that he defends the heavyweight championship in a packed Wembley Stadium,” Arum said.
___
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.