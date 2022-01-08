RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Collin Welp had a season-high 30 points as UC Irvine got past UC Riverside 68-51 on Saturday night.
Austin Johnson had 16 points for UC Irvine (6-4, 1-0 Big West Conference). Justin Hohn added 10 points.
JP Moorman II had 16 points for the Highlanders (7-5, 1-1). Callum McRae added 10 points and five assists.
Flynn Cameron, whose 11 points per game coming into the matchup ranked second on the Highlanders, had only two points. He shot 0 of 5 from beyond the arc.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.