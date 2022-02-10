IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Collin Welp recorded 15 points and 13 rebounds to carry UC Irvine to a 66-56 win over UC Riverside on Thursday night.
JC Butler had 13 points for UC Irvine (11-7, 6-3 Big West Conference), which earned its fifth straight victory. Emmanuel Tshimanga added 10 points. Austin Johnson had 6 points and five blocks.
Dominick Pickett had 14 points for the Highlanders (12-8, 6-4). Callum McRae added 10 points. Zyon Pullin had 10 points. Wil Tattersall also had 10 points.
The Anteaters improve to 2-0 against the Highlanders on the season. UC Irvine defeated UC Riverside 68-51 on Jan. 8.
