SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Collin Welp had 17 points and eight rebounds as UC Irvine held off UC Santa Barbara 53-52 on Thursday night.
Austin Johnson had seven rebounds and three blocks for UC Irvine (9-7, 4-3 Big West Conference).
Both teams set season lows for scoring during the game. UC Irvine totaled 20 second-half points, the lowest of the season for the visitors, while the 21 first-half points for UC Santa Barbara marked the fewest of the season for the home team.
Amadou Sow had 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Gauchos (8-9, 1-5).
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.