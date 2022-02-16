ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP) — Dominick Welch had a career-high 23 points with 10 rebounds as St. Bonaventure got past Massachusetts 83-71 on Wednesday night.
Welch made 8 of 10 shots, including 7 of 9 from 3-point range, for the Bonnies (16-7, 8-4 Atlantic 10 Conference), who upped their win streak to four. Jalen Adaway had 16 points, while Osun Osunniyi scored 14. Jaren Holmes pitched in with 13 points and six rebounds. Kyle Lofton had a career-high 17 assists to go along with 11 points and five steals.
St. Bonaventure posted a season-high 25 assists.
T.J. Weeks Jr. had 19 points and six rebounds for the Minutemen (11-13, 4-8). Noah Fernandes had 14 points and 12 assists. Rich Kelly added 14 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.