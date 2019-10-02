Class 4A
1. Lake Stevens (10) 4-0 108
2. Woodinville 4-0 89
3. Kennedy Catholic 4-0 88
4. Camas (1) 4-0 78
5. Graham-Kapowsin 4-0 77
6. Central Valley 4-0 43
7. Union 4-0 37
8. Puyallup 3-1 30
9. Chiawana 3-1 17
10. Mount Si 3-1 16
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
Class 3A
1. Eastside Catholic (11) 4-0 110
2. O'Dea 4-0 99
3. Lakes 3-0 83
4. Lincoln 2-2 72
5. Mt. Spokane 3-1 45
6. Mountain View 3-1 32
(tie) Bellevue 2-2 32
(tie) Kelso 4-0 32
9. Bethel 2-2 31
10. Kamiakin 3-1 17
Others receiving 6 or more points: Marysville-Pilchuck 12. Peninsula 12. Garfield 11. Kennewick 8.
Class 2A
1. Tumwater (12) 4-0 120
2. Lynden 4-0 108
3. Archbishop Murphy 3-1 90
4. Hockinson 3-1 85
5. Steilacoom 2-2 59
6. Liberty (Issaquah) 4-0 47
7. West Valley (Spokane) 3-1 34
8. W. F. West 4-0 31
9. Lakewood 4-0 28
10. North Kitsap 3-1 25
Others receiving 6 or more points: Fife 18.
Class 1A
1. Royal (8) 4-0 107
2. Mount Baker (3) 4-0 102
3. Zillah 4-0 83
4. La Salle 4-0 64
5. Lynden Christian 3-1 57
6. Colville 3-1 52
7. Cascade Christian 3-0 37
8. LaCenter 4-0 36
9. Deer Park 4-0 32
10. Montesano 4-0 27
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
Class 2B
1. Napavine (11) 4-0 110
2. Onalaska 4-0 99
3. Kalama 3-1 80
4. Tri-Cities Prep 4-0 79
5. Adna 3-1 71
6. Lake Roosevelt 4-0 50
7. Asotin 3-0 29
8. Reardan 3-1 21
9. Toledo 2-2 18
10. Colfax 3-1 16
Others receiving 6 or more points: Liberty (Spangle) 11. Ocosta 11.
Class 1B
1. Odessa (8) 4-0 80
2. Almira/Coulee-Hartline 4-0 72
3. Entiat 5-0 63
4. Naselle 4-0 49
5. Neah Bay 3-0 36
Others receiving 6 or more points: Selkirk 13. DeSales (Walla Walla) 7.