Class 4A
1. Lake Stevens (10) 8-0 100
2. Kennedy Catholic 8-0 86
3. Camas 8-0 80
4. Graham-Kapowsin 8-0 74
5. Puyallup 7-1 60
6. Chiawana 7-1 39
7. Woodinville 7-10 38
8. Eastlake 7-1 35
9. Bothell 6-2 20
10. Skyview 6-2 10
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
Class 3A
1. O'Dea (10) 8-0 100
2. Eastside Catholic 7-1 90
3. Lincoln 6-2 78
4. Bethel 6-2 66
5. Bellevue 6-2 58
6. Marysville-Pilchuck 8-0 49
7. Mt. Spokane 6-2 33
8. Kennewick 7-1 26
9. Lakes 5-2 21
10. Kamiakin 6-2 15
Others receiving 6 or more points: Peninsula 9.
Class 2A
1. Tumwater (12) 8-0 120
2. Hockinson 7-1 107
3. Steilacoom 6-2 84
4. Lynden 6-2 83
5. Archbishop Murphy 6-2 76
6. Lakewood 7-1 58
7. Clarkston 7-1 49
8. W. F. West 7-1 40
9. Sedro-Woolley 6-2 21
10. Liberty (Issaquah) 6-2 13
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
Class 1A
1. Royal (10) 8-0 100
2. La Salle 8-0 81
3. Lynden Christian 8-0 66
4. Mount Baker 7-1 58
5. Deer Park 7-0 55
6. LaCenter 8-0 46
7. Montesano 8-0 34
8. Cascade Christian 7-0 24
9. Zillah 7-1 22
10. Colville 6-2 12
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
Class 2B
1. Onalaska (11) 8-0 110
2. Napavine 7-1 99
3. Kalama 6-2 86
4. Tri-Cities Prep 7-1 73
5. Asotin 7-1 56
6. Adna 5-3 53
7. Lake Roosevelt 7-1 43
8. Colfax 6-2 33
9. Columbia (Burbank) 7-1 13
10. Friday Harbor 7-1 10
Others receiving 6 or more points: Liberty (Spangle) 9. Toledo 8.
Class 1B
1. Odessa (8) 8-0 80
2. Naselle 8-0 68
3. Almira/Coulee-Hartline 7-1 65
4. Entiat 7-1 50
5. Neah Bay 6-1 39
Others receiving 6 or more points: Selkirk 18.