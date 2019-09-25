Class 4A
1. Lake Stevens (12) 3-0 127
2. Woodinville (1) 3-0 103
3. Kennedy Catholic 3-0 94
4. Camas 3-0 84
5. Graham-Kapowsin 3-0 83
6. Puyallup 3-0 70
7. Chiawana 3-0 61
8. Central Valley 3-0 40
9. Mount Si 3-0 18
10. Union 2-1 8
Others receiving 6 or more points: Skyview 7.
Class 3A
1. Eastside Catholic (12) 3-0 129
2. O'Dea (1) 3-0 118
3. Mt. Spokane 3-0 80
4. Lakes 2-0 78
5. Kamiakin 3-0 75
6. Lincoln 1-2 65
7. Bellevue 2-1 59
8. Bethel 1-2 19
9. Arlington 3-0 18
10. Kelso 3-0 13
(tie) Mountain View 2-1 13
(tie) Peninsula 1-2 13
Others receiving 6 or more points: Gig Harbor 12. Marysville-Pilchuck 9. Seattle Prep 8.
Class 2A
1. Tumwater (5) 3-0 130
2. Archbishop Murphy (6) 3-0 125
3. Hockinson (3) 2-1 106
4. Lynden 3-0 93
5. West Valley (Spokane) 3-0 76
6. Liberty (Issaquah) 3-0 66
7. Steilacoom 1-2 55
8. Fife 3-0 49
9. Sedro-Woolley 3-0 34
10. North Kitsap 2-1 14
Others receiving 6 or more points: W.F. West 9.
Class 1A
1. Royal (11) 3-0 127
2. Mount Baker (2) 3-0 110
3. Lynden Christian 2-0 103
4. Zillah 3-0 81
5. La Salle 3-0 75
6. Colville 2-1 53
7. Cascade Christian 2-0 34
8. Deer Park 3-0 32
9. LaCenter 3-0 27
10. Montesano 3-0 21
Others receiving 6 or more points: Newport 18. Connell 14. Omak 7.
Class 2B
1. Napavine (10) 3-0 127
2. Kalama (2) 2-1 110
3. Onalaska (1) 3-0 106
4. Tri-Cities Prep 3-0 84
5. Reardan 3-0 70
6. Adna 2-1 66
7. Colfax 3-0 54
8. Toledo 2-1 41
9. Lake Roosevelt 3-0 20
10. Asotin 3-0 13
Others receiving 6 or more points: Liberty (Spangle) 9.
Class 1B
1. Odessa (9) 3-0 108
2. Almira Coulee-Hartline (1) 3-0 98
3. Entiat 4-0 84
4. Naselle (1) 3-0 62
5. Lummi 3-0 38
(tie) Quilcene 2-1 38
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.