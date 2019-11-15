Class 4A
Bothell 17, Kentwood 14
Kennedy 49, Wenatchee 20
Puyallup 40, Eastlake 34
Class 3A
Bellevue 31, Lakes 14
Eastside Catholic 55, Squalicum 14
Lincoln 49, Seattle Prep 28
Marysville-Pilchuck 37, Prairie 30, OT
Mt. Spokane 35, Peninsula 10
O'Dea 35, Kelso 0
Class 2A
Archbishop Murphy 46, North Kitsap 0
Lakewood 38, Sequim 12
Steilacoom 42, Ridgefield 21
Tumwater 56, Franklin Pierce 7
Class 1A
Deer Park 22, Zillah 20
Lasalle 35, Cashmere 10
Lynden Christian 42, Cascade Christian 12
Royal 64, Charles Wright Academy 7
Class 2B
Chewelah 36, Tonasket 7
Kalama 46, Rainier 14
Onalaska 60, Brewster 7
Tri-Cities Prep 37, Asotin 0
Class 1B
State play-in games
Odessa 73, Colton 0