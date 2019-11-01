Friday's Scores

Arlington 63, Meadowdale 42

Asotin 14, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 13

Auburn Mountainview 54, Hazen 7

Auburn Riverside 59, Todd Beamer 9

Ballard 54, Ingraham 3

Bellarmine Prep 31, Emerald Ridge 0

Bellevue 53, Mercer Island 14

Bonney Lake 19, Mount Tahoma 0

Camas 28, Union 14

Cascade (Leavenworth) 33, Cashmere 28

Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 14, Sultan 7

Central Valley 51, University 0

Charles Wright Academy 42, Bellevue Christian 0

Cheney 17, Pullman 9

Chewelah 35, Davenport 15

Chiawana 34, Pasco 0

Chief Sealth 55, Nathan Hale 34

Clarkston 35, Columbia River 20

Columbia (Burbank) 51, White Swan 24

Columbia (White Salmon) 50, Stevenson 7

Colville 49, Freeman 33

Connell 30, River View 8

DeSales 64, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 6

Deer Park 62, Medical Lake 12

Eastmont 66, Moses Lake 21

Entiat 56, Waterville-Mansfield 0

Evergreen Lutheran 58, Rainier Christian 36

Fife 50, Clover Park 21

Franklin Pierce 27, Eatonville 25

Friday Harbor 42, Granite Falls 0

Gig Harbor 6, Central Kitsap 0

Glacier Peak 17, Mount Vernon 14

Goldendale 35, Granger 7

Hanford 34, Richland 28

Hockinson 47, Ridgefield 25

Hoquiam 42, Forks 13

Interlake 36, Coupeville 7

Kalama 52, Toutle Lake 8

Kamiak 37, Jackson 7

Kamiakin 40, Hermiston, Ore. 7

Kelso 42, Hudson's Bay 14

Kennedy Catholic 42, Federal Way 28

Kennewick 46, Southridge 13

Kentwood 49, Decatur 21

King's 28, South Whidbey 18

King's Way Christian School 42, Seton Catholic 7

Kingston 20, Tenino 13

Kittitas 30, Liberty Christian 0

La Center 42, Castle Rock 39

La Salle 49, Naches Valley 7

Lake Roosevelt 57, Brewster 6

Lake Stevens 62, Mariner 0

Lake Washington 42, Juanita 14

Lakes 55, Wilson 3

Liberty (Spangle) 61, Reardan 13

Lincoln 35, Bethel 21

Lindbergh 21, Evergreen (Seattle) 20

Mark Morris 28, Woodland 0

Marysville-Getchell 44, Lynnwood 18

Mead 21, Ferris 16

Monroe 51, Cascade (Everett) 6

Montesano 49, Elma 7

Mount Baker 27, Nooksack Valley 0

Mt. Rainier 27, Enumclaw 6

Mt. Spokane 42, Shadle Park 8

Napavine 51, Rainier 6

Neah Bay 54, Lummi 42

Newport 21, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 14

North Kitsap 28, Olympic 14

Northwest Christian (Colbert) 17, Kettle Falls 0

Oak Harbor 48, Everett 6

Ocosta 61, Chief Leschi 0

Odessa 66, Wilbur-Creston 8

Olympia 7, Curtis 6

Omak 41, Okanogan 13

Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 48, Ilwaco 8

Pomeroy 62, Colton 0

Port Angeles 25, North Mason 20

Port Townsend 24, Chimacum 22

Prairie 42, Evergreen (Vancouver) 14

Puyallup 59, Rogers (Puyallup) 13

Raymond 21, Vashon Island 7

Redmond 49, Newport-Bellevue 14

Republic 52, Curlew 6

River Ridge 47, Highline 27

Riverside 28, Chelan 21

Royal 76, College Place 7

Sedro-Woolley 24, Cedarcrest 7

Selkirk 62, Cusick 20

Sequim 36, Bremerton 21

Shelton 24, North Thurston 20

Skyview 56, Heritage 17

South Kitsap 28, Battle Ground 24

Spanaway Lake 44, Stadium 8

Springdale 42, Wellpinit 34

Squalicum 28, Edmonds-Woodway 7

Steilacoom 49, Orting 7

Toledo 50, Mossyrock 20

Tonasket 35, Oroville 16

Tri-Cities Prep 27, Dayton-Waitsburg 15

Tumwater 62, Centralia 7

W. F. West 56, Aberdeen/Wishkah Valley Co-op 28

Wahluke 48, Highland 0

Warden 29, Kiona-Benton 18

Washougal 51, R.A. Long 6

Wenatchee 41, Walla Walla 20

West Valley (Spokane) 55, East Valley (Spokane) 6

West Valley (Yakima) 57, Eisenhower 12

Winlock 53, Wahkiakum 7

Woodinville 21, Skyline 14

Yakama Tribal 50, Touchet 20

Thursday's Scores

Black Hills 57, Rochester 19

Bothell 47, Eastlake 24

Gonzaga Prep 21, Lewis and Clark 20

Graham-Kapowsin 28, Sumner 14

Kentlake 58, Kent Meridian 0

Lynden Christian 42, Meridian 0

North Central 26, Rogers (Spokane) 3

Peninsula 49, Capital 7

Yelm 35, Timberline 30

