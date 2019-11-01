Friday's Scores
Arlington 63, Meadowdale 42
Asotin 14, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 13
Auburn Mountainview 54, Hazen 7
Auburn Riverside 59, Todd Beamer 9
Ballard 54, Ingraham 3
Bellarmine Prep 31, Emerald Ridge 0
Bellevue 53, Mercer Island 14
Bonney Lake 19, Mount Tahoma 0
Camas 28, Union 14
Cascade (Leavenworth) 33, Cashmere 28
Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 14, Sultan 7
Central Valley 51, University 0
Charles Wright Academy 42, Bellevue Christian 0
Cheney 17, Pullman 9
Chewelah 35, Davenport 15
Chiawana 34, Pasco 0
Chief Sealth 55, Nathan Hale 34
Clarkston 35, Columbia River 20
Columbia (Burbank) 51, White Swan 24
Columbia (White Salmon) 50, Stevenson 7
Colville 49, Freeman 33
Connell 30, River View 8
DeSales 64, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 6
Deer Park 62, Medical Lake 12
Eastmont 66, Moses Lake 21
Entiat 56, Waterville-Mansfield 0
Evergreen Lutheran 58, Rainier Christian 36
Fife 50, Clover Park 21
Franklin Pierce 27, Eatonville 25
Friday Harbor 42, Granite Falls 0
Gig Harbor 6, Central Kitsap 0
Glacier Peak 17, Mount Vernon 14
Goldendale 35, Granger 7
Hanford 34, Richland 28
Hockinson 47, Ridgefield 25
Hoquiam 42, Forks 13
Interlake 36, Coupeville 7
Kalama 52, Toutle Lake 8
Kamiak 37, Jackson 7
Kamiakin 40, Hermiston, Ore. 7
Kelso 42, Hudson's Bay 14
Kennedy Catholic 42, Federal Way 28
Kennewick 46, Southridge 13
Kentwood 49, Decatur 21
King's 28, South Whidbey 18
King's Way Christian School 42, Seton Catholic 7
Kingston 20, Tenino 13
Kittitas 30, Liberty Christian 0
La Center 42, Castle Rock 39
La Salle 49, Naches Valley 7
Lake Roosevelt 57, Brewster 6
Lake Stevens 62, Mariner 0
Lake Washington 42, Juanita 14
Lakes 55, Wilson 3
Liberty (Spangle) 61, Reardan 13
Lincoln 35, Bethel 21
Lindbergh 21, Evergreen (Seattle) 20
Mark Morris 28, Woodland 0
Marysville-Getchell 44, Lynnwood 18
Mead 21, Ferris 16
Monroe 51, Cascade (Everett) 6
Montesano 49, Elma 7
Mount Baker 27, Nooksack Valley 0
Mt. Rainier 27, Enumclaw 6
Mt. Spokane 42, Shadle Park 8
Napavine 51, Rainier 6
Neah Bay 54, Lummi 42
Neah Bay 54, Lummi 42
Newport 21, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 14
North Kitsap 28, Olympic 14
Northwest Christian (Colbert) 17, Kettle Falls 0
Oak Harbor 48, Everett 6
Ocosta 61, Chief Leschi 0
Odessa 66, Wilbur-Creston 8
Olympia 7, Curtis 6
Omak 41, Okanogan 13
Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 48, Ilwaco 8
Pomeroy 62, Colton 0
Port Angeles 25, North Mason 20
Port Townsend 24, Chimacum 22
Prairie 42, Evergreen (Vancouver) 14
Puyallup 59, Rogers (Puyallup) 13
Raymond 21, Vashon Island 7
Redmond 49, Newport-Bellevue 14
Republic 52, Curlew 6
River Ridge 47, Highline 27
Riverside 28, Chelan 21
Royal 76, College Place 7
Sedro-Woolley 24, Cedarcrest 7
Selkirk 62, Cusick 20
Sequim 36, Bremerton 21
Shelton 24, North Thurston 20
Skyview 56, Heritage 17
South Kitsap 28, Battle Ground 24
Spanaway Lake 44, Stadium 8
Springdale 42, Wellpinit 34
Squalicum 28, Edmonds-Woodway 7
Steilacoom 49, Orting 7
Toledo 50, Mossyrock 20
Tonasket 35, Oroville 16
Tri-Cities Prep 27, Dayton-Waitsburg 15
Tumwater 62, Centralia 7
W. F. West 56, Aberdeen/Wishkah Valley Co-op 28
Wahluke 48, Highland 0
Warden 29, Kiona-Benton 18
Washougal 51, R.A. Long 6
Wenatchee 41, Walla Walla 20
West Valley (Spokane) 55, East Valley (Spokane) 6
West Valley (Yakima) 57, Eisenhower 12
Winlock 53, Wahkiakum 7
Woodinville 21, Skyline 14
Yakama Tribal 50, Touchet 20
Thursday's Scores
Black Hills 57, Rochester 19
Bothell 47, Eastlake 24
Gonzaga Prep 21, Lewis and Clark 20
Graham-Kapowsin 28, Sumner 14
Kentlake 58, Kent Meridian 0
Lynden Christian 42, Meridian 0
North Central 26, Rogers (Spokane) 3
Peninsula 49, Capital 7
Yelm 35, Timberline 30