Friday's Scores
State play-in games
Archbishop Murphy 23, Sedro-Woolley 6
Bellevue 57, Meadowdale 21
Bothell 53, Auburn Riverside 19
Camas 48, Olympia 13
Chiawana 21, Mead 10
Eastlake 38, Sumner 22
Eastside Catholic 34, Gig Harbor 14
Eatonville 57, Orting 35
Franklin Pierce 31, Olympic 24
Gonzaga Prep 50, Hanford 36
Graham-Kapowsin 49, Mount Vernon 6
Kelso 33, Spanaway Lake 20
Kennewick 24, Shadle Park 7
Kentwood 41, Glacier Peak 31
Lake Stevens 49, Tahoma 14
Lakes 31, Snohomish 7
Lakewood 14, Liberty 10
Lynden 48, Sehome 21
Lynden Christian 56, Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 7
Marysville-Pilchuck 28, Ballard 25
Mt. Spokane 49, Kamiakin 20
O'Dea 42, Ferndale 7
Peninsula 35, Arlington 0
Puyallup 42, Auburn Mountainview 21
Sequim 37, River Ridge 21
Skyview 49, Federal Way 0
Squalicum 49, Juanita 7
Steilacoom 63, Washington 13
Yelm 27, Edmonds-Woodway 17
Tumwater 66, Columbia River 13
Washougal 28, W. F. West 7
Nonleague
Adna 41, Ocosta 14
Central Valley 40, Walla Walla 7
Colfax 59, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 13
Davenport 36, Liberty (Spangle) 14
Ephrata 34, East Valley (Spokane) 0
Hermiston, Ore. 55, North Central 28
Hoquiam 50, Castle Rock, Calif. 22
Klahowya 20, Bellevue Christian 7
La Center 42, Elma 14
La Salle 57, River View 12
Mabton 21, Columbia (Burbank) 20
Montesano 58, King's Way Christian School 14
Napavine 48, Winlock 13
Nooksack Valley 41, Oak Harbor 13
Northport 28, Wellpinit 14
Onalaska 50, Wahkiakum 0
Rainier 28, Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 20
Tri-Cities Prep 44, Manson 0
West Valley (Spokane) 34, Selah 7
Zillah 49, Warden 0
Thursday's Scores
Nonleague
Eastmont 28, Wenatchee 24
Enumclaw 24, Bellarmine Prep 21
Ferris 38, Pasco 20
Lewis and Clark 40, Southridge 0
Lyle-Wishram 64, Pomeroy 14
Mountlake Terrace 30, Lynnwood 16
Richland 44, University 13
St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse def. Inchelium, forfeit
Stanwood 56, Everett 14
Toledo 47, Raymond 9