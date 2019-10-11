Friday's Scores

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 68, Waterville-Mansfield 16

Arlington 43, Oak Harbor 8

Asotin 48, Kittitas 12

Auburn Riverside 55, Kentridge 14

Baker, Ore. 30, Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 14

Bellarmine Prep 28, Curtis 17

Bellevue 67, Interlake 6

Bellevue Christian 41, Port Townsend 14

Bethel 35, Lakes 30

Bothell 33, Woodinville 29

Bremerton 26, Port Angeles 6

Bridgeport 42, Pateros 40

Camas 52, Sumner 0

Cashmere 28, Chelan 18

Castle Rock 41, King's Way Christian School 33

Central Valley 27, Mt. Spokane 7

Centralia 25, Black Hills 22

Cheney 21, East Valley (Spokane) 0

Chewelah 21, Lake Roosevelt 18

Chiawana 34, Hermiston, Ore. 14

Chief Sealth 27, Lakeside (Seattle) 13

Clarkston 23, Pullman 14

Colfax 33, Liberty (Spangle) 20

Columbia (Burbank) 34, Tri-Cities Prep 28

Colville 34, Riverside 28, OT

Davenport 45, Northwest Christian (Colbert) 14

DeSales 64, Sunnyside Christian 6

Eastlake 31, Skyline 0

Eastmont 42, Davis 16

Eatonville 48, Foster 20

Eisenhower 24, Moses Lake 7

Emerald Ridge 28, Rogers (Puyallup) 23

Federal Way 35, Decatur 16

Franklin Pierce 34, Clover Park 7

Friday Harbor 57, Foss 0

Gig Harbor 38, Capital 14

Graham-Kapowsin 41, South Kitsap 0

Granite Falls 16, King's 7

Hockinson 49, Mark Morris 3

Hoquiam 32, Elma 7

Hudson's Bay 27, Fort Vancouver 13

Juanita 19, Mercer Island 8

Kalama 42, Toledo 6

Kamiakin 37, Walla Walla 27

Kelso 47, Evergreen (Vancouver) 27

Kennewick 55, Pasco 20

Kentwood 42, Enumclaw 14

Kiona-Benton 47, McLoughlin/Griswold, Ore. 20

Klahowya 43, Vashon Island 0

La Center 49, Stevenson 0

La Salle 68, North Mason 8

Lake Stevens 41, Glacier Peak 3

Lake Washington 26, Liberty 10

Lakeland, Idaho 35, West Valley (Spokane) 28

Lakewood 35, Archbishop Murphy 27

Liberty Christian 20, Dayton-Waitsburg 14

Lincoln 56, Stadium 7

Lynden 37, Burlington-Edison 6

Lynden Christian 38, Meridian 14

Lynnwood 31, Shorewood 14

Mead 63, Marina-Huntington Beach, Calif. 27

Meadowdale 29, Everett 15

Monroe 56, Jackson 7

Montesano 45, Woodland 6

Mount Baker 57, Nooksack Valley 7

Mount Si 34, Issaquah 0

Napavine 56, Morton/White Pass 0

Neah Bay 70, Darrington 22

Newport 35, Medical Lake 12

North Kitsap 49, Kingston 32

O'Dea 28, Eastside Catholic 6

Ocosta 12, Ilwaco 7

Okanogan 48, Freeman 7

Onalaska 54, Rainier 22

Orting 28, White River 6

Pomeroy 60, Springdale 38

Prosser 21, Ellensburg 6

Puyallup 44, Olympia 14

Rainier Christian 42, Tacoma Baptist 12

Raymond 42, North Beach 6

Reardan 35, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 13

Renton 40, Lindbergh 21

Richland 37, Southridge 7

Ridgefield 62, R.A. Long 0

River Ridge 42, Fife 25

River View 40, Wahluke 16

Royal 34, Connell 0

Seattle Prep 29, Blanchet 10

Sedro-Woolley 42, Blaine 2

Sehome 35, Cedarcrest 14

Selkirk 84, Columbia (Hunters) 6

Sequim 37, Olympic 14

Shorecrest 42, Stanwood 0

Skyview 30, Union 3

Spanaway Lake 42, Bonney Lake 14

St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 12, Touchet 0

Steilacoom 47, Washington 0

Tekoa/Rosalia 64, Colton 20

Tumwater 54, Aberdeen/Wishkah Valley Co-op 8

W. F. West 70, Rochester 13

Wahkiakum 7, Toutle Lake 6

Warden 42, College Place 22

Washougal 47, Columbia River 6

Wellpinit 46, Inchelium 20

White Swan 44, Mabton 20

Wilson 48, Mount Tahoma 0

Winlock 46, Mossyrock 0

Yelm 57, North Thurston 0

Zillah 76, Granger 0

Thursday's Scores

Auburn 47, Kent Meridian 6

Battle Ground 40, Heritage 35

Deer Park 49, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 7

Ferris 48, North Central 0

Hazen 40, Kentlake 35

Inglemoor 28, Newport-Bellevue 21

Kennedy 49, Todd Beamer 6

Mountain View 23, Prairie 22

Selah 45, Wapato 26

University 28, Rogers (Spokane) 7

Washington School For The Deaf 60, Lake Quinault 12

