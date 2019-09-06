Almira/Coulee-Hartline 58, Pateros 0
Archbishop Murphy 53, Eatonville 13
Arlington 35, Mariner 7
Asotin 18, Orofino, Idaho 0
Auburn Mountainview 52, Auburn Riverside 13
Bainbridge 14, North Kitsap 3
Black Hills 33, Bremerton 29
Blaine 27, Chief Sealth 8
Blanchet 42, Kamiak 0
Blanchet Catholic, Ore. 27, Stevenson 14
Bothell 39, Legacy, Colo. 20
Camas 24, Lincoln 14
Cashmere 20, Ephrata 14, OT
Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 62, Concrete 22
Central Kitsap 41, Olympic 17
Centralia 48, Columbia River 33
Chelan 35, Brewster 25
Cheney 21, Colville 20
Chiawana 38, Richland 7
Clarkston 42, Moscow, Idaho 38
Colfax 54, Wahkiakum 21
College Place 60, Highland 0
Columbia (Burbank) 25, Dayton-Waitsburg 0
Columbia (White Salmon) 29, Goldendale 6
Darrington 57, Rainier Christian 47
Davenport 34, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 19
Davis 48, Mount Tahoma 0
Deer Park 35, East Valley (Spokane) 7
Eastmont 42, Wilson 0
Eastside Catholic 47, Grant-Sacramento, Calif. 20
Eisenhower 46, Stadium 0
Emerald Ridge 24, Olympia 18
Enumclaw 36, White River 14
Ferris 40, Moses Lake 7
Fife 40, Foster 6
Forks 23, Port Angeles 0
Franklin Pierce 28, Bonney Lake 0
Garfield 53, Interlake 6
Glacier Peak 35, Edmonds-Woodway 14
Gonzaga Prep 45, Coeur d'Alene, Idaho 13
Graham-Kapowsin 21, Sheldon, Ore. 14
Heritage 35, Evergreen (Vancouver) 28
Hockinson 48, Toppenish 7
Hoquiam 48, Castle Rock 12
Ilwaco 27, Vernonia, Ore. 12
Issaquah 20, Kent Meridian 0
Kalama 26, Woodland 7
Kelso 48, Mark Morris 0
Kennedy 32, Bethel 27
Kennewick 17, Hanford 13
Kingston 20, Klahowya 7
La Center 35, Ridgefield 28
La Salle 28, East Valley (Yakima) 19
Lake City, Idaho 45, Lewis and Clark 21
Lake Stevens 55, Ferndale 0
Lakeland, Idaho 49, Rogers (Spokane) 0
Lakes 46, Capital 21
Lakewood 42, King's 14
Lynden Christian 49, Bellingham 7
Lynnwood 26, Nathan Hale 14
Marysville-Pilchuck 17, Snohomish 14
Mead 42, Post Falls, Idaho 21
Mercer Island 14, Mountlake Terrace 6
Monroe 42, Eastlake 41, OT
Montesano 59, Aberdeen/Wishkah Valley Co-op 0
Mount Baker 21, Lynden 14
Mount Si 26, Wenatchee 16
Mount Vernon 19, Burlington-Edison 14
Mt. Spokane 38, Kalispell Glacier, Mont. 35
Naselle 52, South Bend 8
Newport 55, Bonners Ferry, Idaho 7
North Thurston 43, West Seattle 7
O'Dea 21, Peninsula 0
Oak Harbor 29, Seaquam, British Columbia 14
Odessa-Harrington 76, Pomeroy 8
Omak 37, Chewelah 15
Othello 3, Connell 0
Pasco 27, Hermiston, Ore. 20
Port Townsend 49, Coupeville 16
Prairie 52, Parkrose, Ore. 33
Pullman 28, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 7
Puyallup 28, Bellarmine Prep 3
R.A. Long 43, Fort Vancouver 16
Rainier 38, Raymond 14
Riverside 41, Priest River, Idaho 0
Rochester 34, Tenino 20
Royal 21, Ellensburg 16
Sandpoint, Idaho 34, University 11
Seattle Prep 48, Battle Ground 0
Sedro-Woolley 44, Meridian 14
Sehome 14, Nooksack Valley 13, OT
Selah 36, Lakeside (Seattle) 22
Sequim 42, Washington 14
Shadle Park 28, Lewiston, Idaho 21
Shorecrest 14, Marysville-Getchell 12
Shorewood 42, Granite Falls 14
Skyview 33, Yelm 13
South Whidbey 7, Friday Harbor 3
Squalicum 34, Redmond 26
St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 48, Colton 26
St. Maries, Idaho 32, Medical Lake 2
Stanwood 40, Jackson 7
Steilacoom 46, Lake Washington 0
Sumner 50, South Kitsap 0
Sunnyside 35, Prosser 13
Tahoma 48, Auburn 6
Tekoa/Rosalia 76, Springdale 28
Todd Beamer 11, Kentridge 7
Tonasket 21, Oroville 0
Tri-Cities Prep 79, Liberty Christian 6
Tumwater 55, Timberline 0
Union 20, Mountain View 10
W. F. West 29, River Ridge 20
Wahluke 74, Wapato 33
Walla Walla 36, Southridge 17
Warden 48, Okanogan 44
Washougal 40, Hudson's Bay 0
West Valley (Spokane) 54, North Central 6
Wilbur-Creston 56, Republic 12
Winlock 49, North Beach 0
Woodinville 51, Balboa, Calif. 0
Zillah 28, Quincy 7