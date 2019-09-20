Aberdeen 32, Elma 26, 2OT
Almira/Coulee-Hartline 60, Tekoa/Rosalia 18
Archbishop Murphy 73, Cleveland 0
Arlington 44, Stanwood 10
Asotin 13, Kellogg, Idaho 6
Auburn Mountainview 48, Auburn 7
Bainbridge 47, Interlake 6
Bellevue 28, Garfield 27
Bethel 23, Spanaway Lake 7
Bonney Lake 36, Stadium 0
Bremerton 49, Rochester 0
Camas 45, West Valley (Yakima) 14
Capital 50, Shelton 20
Cascade Christian 38, White River 35
Cashmere 55, Wapato 21
Castle Rock 56, Tenino 29
Cedarcrest 21, Sultan 0
Central Valley 17, Ferris 7
Chelan 41, South Whidbey 6
Chiawana 41, Walla Walla 13
Chief Sealth 42, West Seattle 0
Clatskanie, Ore. 37, Winlock 21
Clover Park 25, Lindbergh 0
Coeur d'Alene, Idaho 41, Eisenhower 21
Colfax 28, Davenport 26
Colton 56, Yakama Tribal 6
Columbia (Burbank) 52, Kittitas 0
Columbia River 35, Ridgefield 18
Colville 57, Chewelah 20
Connell 33, College Place 14
Curtis 21, South Kitsap 15
Cusick 60, Curlew 20
Davis 20, Selah 18
DeSales 52, Pomeroy 44
Eastlake 31, Union 8
Eastmont 42, Ellensburg 13
Eastside Catholic 21, Phoenix Pinnacle, Ariz. 19
Eatonville 28, Orting 19
Entiat 62, Bridgeport 24
Enumclaw 24, Decatur 7
Ferndale 41, Marysville-Getchell 14
Fife 17, Franklin Pierce 14
Forks 46, Port Townsend 20
Friday Harbor 53, Coupeville 7
Gig Harbor 42, Timberline 7
Glacier Peak 49, Jackson 10
Gonzaga Prep 30, University 7
Granite Falls 42, Klahowya 0
Highland 31, Granger 3
Hockinson 62, R.A. Long 14
Ilwaco 45, Chief Leschi 14
Inglemoor 33, Juanita 7
Kalama 27, Adna 14
Kelso 41, Heritage 7
Kennedy 50, Blanchet 0
Kennewick 28, Hermiston, Ore. 17
Kentwood 41, Kentlake 6
Kingston 30, Port Angeles 22
Kiona-Benton 34, River View 20
La Center 48, Hoquiam 14
La Conner 60, Chimacum 12
La Salle 58, Goldendale 0
Lake Roosevelt 25, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 7
Lake Stevens 73, Monroe 28
Lakes 70, Mount Tahoma 8
Lakewood 41, Evergreen (Vancouver) 17
Lewiston, Idaho 41, Clarkston 21
Liberty (Spangle) 65, Irrigon, Ore. 7
Liberty 9, Issaquah 3
Lincoln 54, Wilson 0
Lummi 56, Anacortes 38
Lyle-Wishram 74, Touchet 0
Lynden 56, Steilacoom 47
Lynden Christian 17, Blaine 0
Manson 50, Liberty Christian 30
Mariner 51, Kamiak 6
Mark Morris 34, Stevenson 12
Marysville-Pilchuck 34, Squalicum 7
Mercer Island 27, Newport-Bellevue 17
Montesano 54, Columbia (White Salmon) 14
Moscow, Idaho 27, Pullman 21
Mossyrock 58, North Beach 0
Mount Baker 24, Cascade (Leavenworth) 2
Mount Si 31, Skyview 26
Mount Vernon 48, Cascade (Everett) 47, 2OT
Mountain View 24, Battle Ground 13
Mountlake Terrace 40, Nathan Hale 0
Mt. Spokane 35, Sandpoint, Idaho 19
Napavine 41, Toledo 7
Naselle 74, Tacoma Baptist 6
Nooksack Valley 28, King's 21
North Creek 63, Burlington-Edison 28
North Kitsap 16, Sequim 8
O'Dea 29, Bothell 23
Odessa-Harrington 66, Liberty Bell 0
Okanogan 49, Tonasket 0
Olympia 48, Rogers (Puyallup) 18
Olympic 46, North Mason 6
Onalaska 58, Wahkiakum 6
Pasco 24, Southridge 21, OT
Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 49, Raymond 0
Post Falls, Idaho 48, Moses Lake 27
Prairie 56, Black Hills 14
Prosser 30, Ephrata 0
Puyallup 29, Sumner 12
Quincy 26, Grandview 6
Rainier Christian 56, Mary Knight 42
Redmond 37, Lake Washington 35
Renton 34, Evergreen (Seattle) 24
Republic 50, Northport 0
Richland 41, Sunnyside 15
Royal 71, Wahluke 0
Seattle Prep 55, Roosevelt 6
Sedro-Woolley 47, Oak Harbor 13
Seton Catholic 20, Fort Vancouver 12
Shadle Park 24, Cheney 21
Shorecrest 35, Everett 7
Snohomish 56, Shorewood 10
Springdale 40, Inchelium 34
Tahoma 28, Mt. Rainier 14
Todd Beamer 34, Federal Way 31
Toppenish 41, East Valley (Yakima) 35, OT
Toutle Lake 44, Morton/White Pass 6
Tri-Cities Prep 43, Northwest Christian (Colbert) 0
Tumwater 27, Bellarmine Prep 14
W. F. West 51, Hudson's Bay 7
Warden 56, Cle Elum/Roslyn 0
Washington 41, Highline 19
Washougal 47, Woodland 21
Wenatchee 61, Kelowna, British Columbia 0
Wenatchee 61, Mt Boucherie, British Columbia 0
West Valley (Spokane) 26, Othello 19
White Swan 24, Dayton-Waitsburg 14
Wilbur-Creston 44, Waterville/Mansfield 0
Woodinville 35, Edmonds-Woodway 7
Yelm 28, Central Kitsap 0
Zillah 40, Naches Valley 0