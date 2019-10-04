Aberdeen 46, Centralia 30
Arlington 14, Marysville-Getchell 13
Asotin 38, Reardan 0
Ballard 29, Chief Sealth 6
Bellarmine Prep 43, South Kitsap 6
Bellevue 42, Lake Washington 21
Bothell 41, Skyline 7
Bremerton 52, North Mason 19
Camas 65, Heritage 7
Castle Rock 32, Columbia (White Salmon) 24
Cedarcrest 28, Renton 7
Central Kitsap 13, Shelton 7
Charles Wright Academy 49, Chimacum 0
Chiawana 48, Hanford 7
Clarkston 50, West Valley (Spokane) 49, 3OT
Coeur d'Alene, Idaho 35, Central Valley 13
Colfax 39, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 13
Columbia (Burbank) 55, Liberty Christian 26
Columbia River 28, Mark Morris 21
Cusick 66, Columbia (Hunters) 20
Decatur 17, Thomas Jefferson 0
Deer Park 21, Colville 20
Eastlake 24, Mount Si 18
Eastmont 23, West Valley (Yakima) 20
Edmonds-Woodway 28, Lynnwood 13
Ellensburg 27, East Valley (Yakima) 14
Elma 62, R.A. Long 7
Emerald Ridge 38, Curtis 14
Ferndale 48, Oak Harbor 22
Ferris 49, Shadle Park 6
Fife 49, Washington 20
Freeman 56, Medical Lake 8
Friday Harbor 42, Concrete 0
Gig Harbor 46, North Thurston 7
Glacier Peak 35, Cascade (Everett) 14
Gonzaga Prep 31, Mead 7
Graham-Kapowsin 40, Olympia 7
Hockinson 41, Woodland 0
Hoquiam 62, Tenino 0
Ilwaco 44, North Beach 13
Ingraham 35, Roosevelt 10
Issaquah 7, Newport-Bellevue 6
Kalama 59, Winlock 0
Kamiakin 43, Pasco 25
Kennedy 41, Enumclaw 13
Kennewick 42, Davis 6
Kentwood 49, Auburn Mountainview 10
La Center 38, King's Way Christian School 21
Lake Roosevelt 42, White Swan 8
Lake Stevens 61, Kamiak 6
Lakes 35, Bonney Lake 0
Liberty (Spangle) 21, Davenport 7
Liberty 14, Juanita 7
Lincoln 48, Spanaway Lake 0
Lyle-Klickitat-Wishram 48, DeSales 44
Lynden 37, Lakewood 6
Lynden Christian 33, Nooksack Valley 0
Marysville-Pilchuck 49, Stanwood 16
Mercer Island 42, Interlake 6
Monroe 55, Mount Vernon 14
Montesano 41, Forks 6
Mount Baker 42, Meridian 14
Mountain View 42, Hudson's Bay 0
Mt. Spokane 42, University 6
Napavine 46, Adna 13
Naselle 50, Neah Bay 14
Nathan Hale 38, Sammamish 28
Newport 34, Chewelah 20
O'Dea 45, Seattle Prep 13
Okanogan 20, Chelan 17
Olympic 48, Port Angeles 14
Onalaska 72, Morton/White Pass 0
Othello 27, Ephrata 8
Pomeroy 62, Touchet 8
Port Townsend 38, Vashon Island 14
Prairie 38, Kelso 22
Prosser 35, Grandview 14
Pullman 41, East Valley (Spokane) 0
Quilcene 56, Rainier Christian 26
Quincy 34, Wapato 0
Republic 46, Springdale 14
Ridgefield 24, Washougal 21
River View 47, College Place 19
Riverside 44, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 9
Royal 49, Warden 0
Sedro-Woolley 40, Burlington-Edison 3
Sehome 14, Mountlake Terrace 7
Sequim 44, Kingston 14
Shorecrest 36, Snohomish 35
Skyview 63, Battle Ground 14
South Bend 7, Mary Knight 6
South Whidbey 42, Sultan 19
Squalicum 48, Meadowdale 28
Steilacoom 57, North Kitsap 7
Stevenson 21, Seton Catholic 14
Sumner 24, Rogers (Puyallup) 12
Toledo 38, Toutle Lake 12
Tonasket 56, Kettle Falls 13
Toppenish 24, Selah 14
Tumwater 64, Rochester 6
W. F. West 66, Black Hills 7
Walla Walla 35, Richland 28
Wenatchee 42, Moses Lake 13
West Seattle 41, Franklin 0
White River 24, Clover Park 14
Wilbur-Creston 58, Bridgeport 12
Wilson 35, Stadium 14
Woodinville 49, Redmond 7
Yelm 49, Capital 20
Zillah 55, Highland 0