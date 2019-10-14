Class 4A Top 10
1. Lake Stevens Vikings (6-0)
Beat Glacier Peak 41-3. Next: Cascade
2. Graham-Kapowsin Eagles (6-0)
Beat South Kitsap 41-0. Next: Curtis
3. Kennedy Catholic Lancers (6-0)
Beat Beamer 49-6. Next: at Auburn Mountainview
4. Camas Papermakers (6-0)
Beat Sumner 52-0. Next: at Battle Ground
5. Woodinville Falcons (5-1)
Lost to Bothell 33-29. Next: Inglemoor
6. Puyallup Vikings (5-1)
Beat Olympia 44-14. Next: South Kitsap
7. Central Valley Bears (5-1)
Beat Mount Spokane 27-7. Next: at Mead
8. Chiawana Riverhawks (5-1)
Beat Hermiston (Ore.) 34-14. Next: Southridge
9. Eastlake Wolves (5-1)
Beat Skyline 31-0. Next: Newport
10. Eastmont Wildcats (6-0)
Beat Davis 42-16. Next: at Sunnyside
Class 3A Top 10
1. O'Dea Fighting Irish (6-0)
Beat Eastside Catholic 28-6. Next: at Rainier Beach
2. Eastside Catholic Crusaders (5-1)
Lost to O'Dea 28-6. Next: at Seattle Prep
3. Lincoln-Tacoma Abes (4-2)
Beat Stadium 56-7. Next: at Mount Tahoma
4. Bellevue Wolverines (4-2)
Beat Interlake 67-6. Next: Liberty
5. Bethel Braves (4-2)
Beat Lakes 35-20. Next: at Stadium
6. Kennewick Lions (5-1)
Beat Pasco 55-20. Next: Walla Walla
7. Mount Spokane Wildcats (4-2)
Lost to Central Valley 27-7. Next: Rogers
8. Lakes Lancers (4-1)
Lost to Bethel 35-30. Next: at Spanaway Lake
9. Marysville-Pilchuck Tomahawks (6-0)
Beat Marysville-Getchell 47-7. Next: Ferndale
10. Mountain View Thunder (5-1)
Beat Prairie 23-22. Next: Evergreen
Class 2A Top 10
1. Tumwater Thunderbirds (6-0)
Beat Aberdeen 54-6. Next: WF West
2. Lynden Lions (5-1)
Beat Burlington-Edison 37-6. Next: Sedro-Woolley
3. Steilacoom Sentinels (4-2)
Beat Washington 47-0. Next: Eatonville
4. Hockinson Hawks (5-1)
Beat Mark Morris 49-3. Next: at Kelso
5. Liberty Patriots (5-1)
Lost to Lake Washington 26-10. Next: at Bellevue
6. WF West Bearcats (6-0)
Beat Rochester 70-13. Next: at Tumwater
7. Lakewood Cougars (5-1)
Beat Archbishop Murphy 35-27. Next: at Blaine
8. Archbishop Murphy Wildcats (4-2)
Lost to Lakewood 35-27. Next: Burlington-Edison
9. Clarkston Bantams (5-1)
Beat Pullman 23-14. Next: at Cheney
10. Toppenish Wildcats (5-1)
Beat Grandview 37-19. Next: Prosser