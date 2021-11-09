With strong winds, periods of heavy rain and snow in the mountains expected, the Puget Sound region faces landslide and minor flooding risks. Downed trees and scattered power outages were reported throughout the Seattle area Monday night and more are expected Tuesday.
We’re updating this page with the latest news about the weather and its effects on the Seattle area.
