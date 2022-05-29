OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Evan Sleight had three hits, Mike Nyisztor drove in two runs and Ryan Lasko scored twice as second-seeded Rutgers took a 9-0 lead over eighth-seeded Indiana midway through their Big Ten Tournament game early Sunday morning.
A lightning-caused weather delay halted the game at 1:23 a.m. Central Time. A win would send the Scarlet Knights (43-14) into the conference championship game on Sunday against the winner of the Iowa-Michigan game, which will be player earlier Sunday. Should Indiana (27-31) rally to win the teams would play again after the earlier loser-out game.
Brian Fitzpatrick threw four innings of one-hit ball with six strikeouts and Sam Portnoy was pitching when the game was suspended. The Hoosiers had two runners on via walks and one out.
Indiana stayed alive by scoring a run in the ninth and two in the 11th for a 6-4 win over top-seeded Maryland early Saturday.
___
More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.