I agree with the editorial endorsement of Joe Biden, and I have voted for him [“Vote for Joe Biden in Washington’s Democratic primary,” March 4, Opinion].
I regret, however, the unwarranted depiction of Bernie Sanders’ coalition as a “single-minded group drawn by social demagoguery.” The general populace is not yet prepared to support the progressive agenda Sanders espouses. But Sanders has energized and motivated a large number of young Americans to challenge our broken health-care, tax and educational systems.
I greatly admire Sanders’ passionate, courageous leadership in naming these problems and proposing solutions. The momentum he has created will persist and expand into the next four years and beyond.
We owe a deep gratitude to Sanders for leading the way.
Tom Ewell, Clinton