Love is in the air in the Puget Sound area! Even donning N95s and standing six feet apart, Seattleites are feeling the love this Valentine's Day.
We asked for your best Valentine's Day messages, and you all responded with a wealth of romance and wit (and a couple haikus)! Our illustrators put pen to paper and created illustrations for eight of the valentines that inspired them the most.
We hope they'll inspire you to spread the love and share them with someone special this Valentine's Day. Download them, print them out, email them or even tweet them.
