A major intersection near the Westfield Southcenter Mall in Tukwila remains closed Wednesday morning after a significant water main break flooded the street overnight, according to the Tukwila Fire Department.
Crews were dispatched shortly before 1:30 a.m. to the broken water main at Andover Park West and Tukwila Parkway, Tukwila fire said. The intersection is expected to be closed for at least several hours Wednesday morning as crews continue to pump out water, which was receding as of 5:30 a.m.
Tukwila Public Works is at the scene and will repair the roadway after the main is fixed, officials said.
Power was out for some in the area due to the break, but Puget Sound Energy said it has since been restored, KIRO 7 News reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.