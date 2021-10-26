Drs. Larry Corey and Donna Hansel joined moderator Benjamin Woodard of The Seattle Times to discuss the state of the COVID-19 pandemic and what to expect this fall and winter.
Corey, a virologist and past president and director at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle, helped to lead trials for the COVID-19 vaccines.
Hansel, a professor and chair of Pathology & Laboratory Medicine at Oregon Health and Science University, helped to launch a coronavirus screening program at K-12 schools in Oregon.
The panel discussion covered topics such as vaccine boosters, kids and COVID-19, treatments, breakthrough cases, rapid testing, vaccine mandates and distrust and misinformation.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.