Before the games begin, the best thing about the NBA’s restart

has been Matisse Thybulle’s video chronicling the Philadelphia 76ers rookie’s

journey to the league’s billion-dollar bubble at the Walt Disney World Resort

in Orlando, Fla.

The former Washington Huskies standout, who majored in

Communications, captured and edited all the footage for a nine-minute video

titled ‘Welcome To The Bubble’ that was uploaded on Saturday to his newly

created YouTube channel.

The 23-year-old photography enthusiast, who dabbled in

vlogging this summer while quarantined at his Philadelphia apartment, gives a

behind-the-scenes the scenes look as the NBA opened training camps during a

coronavirus pandemic.

The video begins with Thybulle packing his bags and driving

to a fast-food restaurant to pick up meals for teammates before boarding a team

bus and plane bound for Florida.

“For those that don’t know, part of my job of being a NBA rookie is getting Chick-fil-A for all the players on the plane,” he said. “Even in the state of a pandemic, that job still stands.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_DzaVY5tPZg

Thybulle also captures the differing personalities of the Sixers’

biggest stars from Tobias Harris playing DJ rocking to the song ‘Welcome Back’

by rapper Mase to Ben Simmons adjusting his face covering before deadpanning:

“You know what time it is baby. It’s go time.”

And there’s also Joel Embid cracking jokes and having a

little fun at the NBA’s COVID-19 testing site.

The final minutes of the video is all Thybulle as he checks

into his Grand Floridian Hotel room and unpacks an assortment of snacks and amenities.

“That’s

crazy,” he said spotting a monogrammed pillowcase on his bed that read ‘MT22.”

“That’s when you know you made it.”

During a call with Harris, were envious of the Toronto

Raptors’ team bus, which is emblazoned with ‘Black Lives Matter.’

A handful of NBA players have complained about their meals

inside the bubble and Thybulle wasn’t overly thrilled with a boxed lunch of

grilled chicken and pasta.

“The chicken, is chicken” he said.

And at the end of the video, Thybulle eschewed unpacking with

the exception of a scented candle “to turn this place into a home.”

He also promised more videos in the future.

“So basically there’s way too much stuff to record in one day,” he said. “I’m going to finish going through this stuff tomorrow and we’ll see what else we got.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FVj1ZK86HFw

As of Monday, Thybulle’s channel had 47,000 subscribers and

his video attracted 220,000 views, including noted filmmaker and YouTube

personality Casey Neistat, who has 12 million subscribers.

“This is so good,” Neistat said via Twitter. “A fascinating,

intimate look into the life of a NBA rookie. MATISSE, LET’S COLLABORATE!”

Thybulle replied: “Aside from playing basketball again, you

just made this whole bubble thing worth it. Let’s figure something out when I’m

free!!”