Can't make it to Cooperstown to see Mariners legend Edgar Martinez get inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame July 21? Celebrate instead with several thousand of your closest friends at T-Mobile Park as the Mariners hold a Edgar Martinez Induction Day Viewing Party before their game against the Angels.
Select View Level seats are on sale for $11, while supplies last, for the 1:10 p.m. game. Gates will open at 10:30 a.m. and the ceremony will be broadcast on the HD scoreboard — the biggest screen on the West Coast. There will be special Mariners concessions and pricing, as well as prize giveaways during the event.
More special nights are planned to celebrate the Mariners slugger, including a bobblehead night and a fireworks show. Find all the themes and buy tickets at mlb.com.