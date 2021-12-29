Freezing cold winds pouring into Washington out of Canada’s Fraser River Valley have brought record-breaking low temperatures to Seattle and the Puget Sound region two days in a row.
On Sunday, the high at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport was recorded as 20 degrees, beating the record of 22 set in 1948. On Monday, the high was 17 degrees, beating the 1968 record of 20.
With freezing temperatures expected to continue Wednesday, and more snow forecasted to fall Wednesday night and Thursday, we’re updating this page with the latest news about the weather and its effects on the Seattle area.
