The Washington volleyball team earned a spot in the NCAA tournament for the 20th consecutive year Sunday, earning the No. 15 overall seed and the right to host the opening rounds.
The Huskies (24-4) will face Ivy League champion Brown in the first round at 7 p.m. Friday. Hawaii and Mississippi State will play at UW in the previous match with the two winners playing at 7 p.m. Saturday.
• Washington State is also in the tourney for the sixth consecutive year.
WSU will travel to Waco Texas, to face Northern Colorado at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Baylor and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi play in the other match.
Softball
• USA Softball announced the 45 athletes invited for the selection trials and two Washington players were invited: Baylee Klingler and Sami Reynolds.
Men’s soccer
• Washington will host Saint Louis in the Elite Eight at 5 p.m. Saturday in the NCAA tournament. UW (16-1-2) is trying to earn the first College Cup berth in program history. Saint Louis, the No. 10 seed, is the only unbeaten team in the country (16-0-4).
